When it comes to neighbors helping neighbors in times of need, Bloomington and Richfield residents are finding creative ways – and harnessing the power of social media – to do it.
Both cities have community groups through Facebook where residents discuss a variety of topics. Those groups are also being used to share information about where to find scarce resources in the community, or assistance in time of need.
Richfield residents have taken that effort one step further, creating a designated “coronavirus supplies and delivery” group specifically for residents willing to help their neighbors or point their neighbors toward resources available in the community.
Richfield resident Jon Wickett was walking with his dad recently, talking about the logistical challenges of obtaining necessary household goods in the event of a quarantine and wondering about how others will resolve the same challenges. Wickett assumed he would be able to help his father, but what if he wasn’t? And what would neighbors and others across Richfield do if they didn’t have a family member or close friend to turn to for assistance?
Wickett took his quandary to Facebook, where Amy Malone was pondering the same thing. She realized that having a Facebook group designated specifically for connecting residents across the city would be of value. So, she set up a group, which has brought together more than 400 residents as of last week.
The group is essentially a way to connect residents in need with residents looking for ways to help others under the extraordinary circumstances the coronavirus pandemic has created, Wickett explained.
It’s akin to neighbors asking neighbors for a cup of sugar, Malone noted.
There aren’t complex rules about how the assistance is carried out, and ultimately it is up to the residents to negotiate the details. If a resident needs bread but is avoiding going to a local grocery store as a result of quarantining or due to their vulnerability for infection, that person might ask for help obtaining a loaf. Residents who are healthy and going to a store may respond and offer to pick up the bread, often leaving the item at the front door in order to minimize contact between the two parties, according to Wickett.
Some residents offer reimbursement for the item they seek, others ask for a donation of the item they need, particularly if they have been laid off, Wickett noted.
A resident who does not drive recently asked for assistance in obtaining toilet paper, offering to pay for it. Within hours, a connection was made. A quarantined family asked for help obtaining disinfecting wipes and had similar success.
Other residents have offered to take requests prior to heading out to a grocery store.
The connections are not intended to serve as a replacement for local food shelves or to recruit volunteers to do a week’s worth of household shopping. The requests for assistance have been primarily for single items that people need but cannot get out to a grocery store to track down for themselves, according to Wickett. For those with greater needs, the moderators attempt to connect the resident with organizations offering assistance, he noted.
Malone recommends using hashtags – #ask, #give and #info – to help organize the posts.
Beyond connecting residents, Malone is also using the group as a network to help create face masks for the homeless population. Beyond making fabric masks herself, she is collecting fabric donations from those who cannot sew masks so that she and others can continue sewing, she explained.
Sue Heimerl is offering help to her Richfield neighbors simply by walking to her curb.
Heimerl read about Little Free Libraries being converted to temporary food pantries and was quick to convert hers on the 6300 block of Irving Avenue. Macaroni and cheese, applesauce and canned fruits and vegetables were among the library’s initial inventory. Heimerl put a sign and balloon on top of the library to draw attention to it and noted through the Facebook group that it’s available to her neighbors.
She also welcomed donations to the inventory, which can be left on her front step. She checks the library daily to see if the inventory is depleted and gives the handle a wipe down as she adds items to it. Neighbors have provided plenty of canned soup, baby wipes and even rolls of toilet paper, adorned with messages of hope and encouragement, she noted.
The drawback to using the library as a neighborhood pantry is that there’s not room for bulky items, and it’s not a good place for perishable items, like a loaf of bread. But, peanut butter and jelly have found their way inside, as well as sleeves of cookies, she added.
The neighborhood has been generous, according to Heimerl. People are using her library as a resource, but thus far there has been more giving than taking, she said.
The connections made through Facebook have proven a point, according to Wickett.
“We’re in this together, and we’re going to get through it,” he said.
The group can be found online at tr.im/rsupply.
