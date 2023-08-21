Residents are invited to join Bloomington’s Sustainability Commission and park maintenance staff this week in collecting seeds from the native plants surrounding the Bloomington Public Works building.

Seed collecting will take place from 6-8 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 24, at the building, 1700 W. 98th St.

  

