Edina Public Schools is recognizing 25 students selected as National Merit semifinalists and 22 students selected as commended students. These Edina High School students are among more than 1.5 million students who entered the competition by taking the Preliminary SAT or National Merit Scholarship Qualifying Test.
In light of restrictions due to COVID-19, the Edina School Board-sponsored National Merit reception has been modified to a virtual recognition. In his video remarks, Edina High School Principal Andy Beaton encouraged students and praised their academic accomplishments. In addition to Beaton’s remarks, each National Merit student submitted a video honoring a K-12 educator who has been influential in their academic career.
About 16,000 students nationally were selected as semifinalists, and commended students are among the top 50,000 scorers on the PSAT or National Merit Scholarship Qualifying Test. The National Merit Scholarship Program honors students who show exceptional academic ability and potential for success in rigorous college studies.
The video can be found at flipgrid.com/+communications4814/.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.