Five Jefferson seniors have been named semifinalists in the 2021 National Merit Scholarship Program.

Alexander Carpenter, Benjamin Carpenter, Joseph Carpenter, Amy Wang and Xiaoxin Zeng are candidates for merit scholarships to be awarded early next year.

More than 1.5 million high school juniors entered the 2021 National Merit Program by taking the Preliminary SAT, which serves as an initial screen of program entrants. The nationwide pool of semifinalists includes the highest-scoring entrants in each state and represents less than 1% of U.S. high school seniors.

