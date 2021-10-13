Minnesota’s National Alliance on Mental Illness will hold a free in-person suicide prevention training called safeTALK 3-6 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 27, in Edina. safeTALK teaches participants to learn how to support someone’s desire for safety by recognizing the warning signs of suicide, identifying people who are at risk, and applying the TALK steps – Tell, Ask, Listen and Keep safe – to connect a person to suicide first aid resources.
Listed on the national best practice registry, safeTALK allows time for both practice and discussion. The program is based on research that shows people experiencing thoughts of suicide often send out subtle invitations to help them stay safe, a news release said. This three-hour class is for members of the community over the age of 16 who want to learn and practice the basic best practices in suicide prevention. Social distancing and masks will be required. Class size is limited. Registration is required to attend the class – see “Classes” at namimn.org.
For more information, contact Sail Varma at suicidepreventioneducator@namimn.org, or 651-645-2948 x198.
