An exterior examination of Bloomington’s historic Pond House is planned for this weekend.

The presentation’s highlights will include the mysterious markings on the exterior bricks, the building’s wavy window glass and the doors on every side of the building, with prizes awarded for correct answers to questions about the house and its history.

The program, weather permitting, is set for 1-4 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 21, at the Gideon Pond House of Pond-Dakota Mission Park, 401 E. 104th St.

Weather updates will be provided through the Facebook page for Bloomington’s Parks and Recreation Department.

Info: tr.im/pondhouse

Copyright © 2020 at Sun Newspapers/ APG Media of East Central Minnesota. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.

Tags

Load comments