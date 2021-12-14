Mr. Paul’s Supper Club officially opened Dec. 3 at 3917 Market St.
The 7,000-square-foot restaurant in the Nolan Mains development at 50th & France features several dining areas and two bars, in addition to a “side-door emporium” called Mr. Paul’s Po’ Boys and Jams for takeaway food, according to a news release. The po’ boy shop was set to open Dec. 7.
“Mr. Paul’s Supper Club is a dream come true for me, and this team has worked so hard over the last year to make sure every detail of the experience, from the food to the drinks to the feeling guests have when they walk through the door, is special,” Executive Chef Tommy Begnaud said in the news release. “We can’t wait for the doors to finally fly open.”
Hours at Mr. Paul’s Supper Club are 4-10 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday, while Mr. Paul’s Po’ Boys and Jams is open 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday. Weekend brunch will be added in January, and outdoor patio dining will be available starting in spring 2022.
The restaurant space, designed by Aaron Wittkamper of Wittkamper Studio, features a magenta-grouted floor surrounding the 16-seat chef’s tables, colorful archways over the main bar that are covered in handmade cement tiles, and a main dining room lit by a giant Briarwood chandelier.
“We want guests to be transported into a beautiful and sensory world where they can just eat, drink and have a damn good time, just as my grandpa Mr. Paul was known for,” said Begnaud. “Our motto is ‘let the good times roll,’ and we want people to have fun from the moment they step inside.”
The menu includes a variety of “classic-yet-elevated” Midwestern supper club dishes along with New Orleans-inspired items. For appetizers and small plates, Begnaud offers dishes like a relish and popover tray, oysters, crawfish gratin and boudin balls. Main courses include duck and andouille gumbo, mussels and short rib Stroganoff. For the full menu, go to mrpaulssupperclub.com/menu.
A cocktail program, headed by Nick Kosevich of Drinks Apothecary, is also a key feature of the restaurant. The specialty house cocktail, Mr. Paul’s Miracle Sazerac, is made with Kosevich’s “Miracle Cocktail Enhancer,” a boozy mist that is spritzed in the bottom of the glass. Other cocktails include a twist on the classic New Orleans hurricane, the floral Bacchanal Gin & Tonic and the Pink Squirrel Fizz.
The side-door emporium is a more casual spot with a lineup of 16 New Orleans sandwiches, including crawfish, shrimp, and fried chicken and other “not-so-ordinary” flavors such as cheese curds, spaghetti and meatballs, and tempeh. Sides include a potato salad, slaw or crinkle cut fries, soft-serve ice cream, cookies and house-made beignets. To find the menu for the side-door emporium, go to mrpaulssupperclub.com/po-boys-and-jams-menus.
