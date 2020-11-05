Cycle Gear, one of the country’s largest retailers of motorcycle parts and apparel, has moved into Southdale Center.
The Southdale Center location is the brand’s first in the state and one of the first rollouts nationally for the retailer’s redesigned store concept.
“We at Cycle Gear are very excited to open our first store in the greater Minneapolis/St. Paul area at Southdale Center in Edina,” said Sam Woods, Cycle Gear’s chief retail officer. “Over the last 46 years, Cycle Gear has grown to be the largest brick-and-mortar retailer selling motorcycle gear, apparel, and accessories.”
The 5,322-sq.-ft. Cycle Gear at Southdale offers a wide selection of motorcycle parts and gear, including helmets, boots, jackets and accessories for street bikers, as well as dirt, cruiser and adventure enthusiasts. It will be located next to the AMC Southdale 16 movie theater.
“Southdale is on such an exciting trajectory of bringing area residents new, compelling retail and lifestyle concepts they won’t find anywhere else in the market, and Cycle Gear is a great addition to that mix,” said the mall’s general manager, Judy Tullius.
Cycle Gear joins Parsons Xtreme Golf, Rustica Bakery, Yumi Sushi and Drybar among other recent or upcoming openings following the opening of Life Time Edina at Southdale in late 2019.
For more information on the Southdale Center, visit simon.com/mall/southdale-center.
