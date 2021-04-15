The Morningside Theatre Company, located in Edina, is putting on its first-ever live-streamed performance, called “Wannabe: My Life As An Aspiring Child Star.”
The production is a one-woman show that recounts the autobiographical experience of a young girl whose big dreams evolve as she grows into herself, according to a press release. The show is written and performed by Atlee Jensen, directed by Jackie Chylinski, and had technical direction from Ella Williams. “Wannabe” was originally scheduled to tour the Minnesota and Boulder, Colorado, Fringe festivals last year. These shows were canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The virtual event will be live-streamed April 16-18 at 7 p.m. Run time is one hour. Strobe lights are used.
For ticket information, go to tinyurl.com/n6pje95c.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.