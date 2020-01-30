Three months after a man died in a single-vehicle crash in Eden Prairie, the Hennepin County Medical Examiner in a Jan. 29 report identified the victim as Edina resident Paul David Kurtzbein.
According to the Minnesota State Patrol, Kurtzbein, 58, died in the early morning of Oct. 28, about 13 hours after the Toyota he was driving veered off the roadway while traveling westbound on Highway 212 near Prairie Center Drive.
While the medical examiner noted the death was the result of multiple blunt force injuries after Kurtzbein was partially ejected from the vehicle, an investigation was unable to determine the reason for the crash – technically referred to as the manner of death, which, when able to be determined, defines deaths as natural, accidental, suicide or homicide.
The extended investigation into the manner of death was the reason for the delay in identifying Kurtzbein as the victim, according to Mike Burakowski, an investigator for the medical examiner's office.
“Despite everything that we did, we couldn't determine what the actual manner (of death) was,” Burakowski said.
The medical examiner worked with law enforcement agencies and the victim's family in attempts to learn why the vehicle went off the road, the investigator explained. Toxicology tests were also unproductive in pointing to a cause of the crash, Burakowski added.
