An 18-year-old St. Paul man has been arrested in connection with the New Year's Eve Mall of America shooting.
His Jan. 4 arrest came two days after a 19-year-old St. Paul man was arrested on suspicion of aiding and abetting first-degree assault.
The 18-year-old is accused of injuring two people in the shooting at the Bloomington mall on Dec. 31. He was arrested by Bloomington police officers during the afternoon of Jan. 4 in Roseville, with assistance from the Ramsey County Sheriff’s Office and the St. Paul Police Department, according to Bloomington Deputy Chief Kim Clauson.
The suspect, who has not been charged as of this morning, was booked on suspicion of first-degree assault.
The shooting occurred on the third floor of the mall at approximately 5 p.m. Dec. 31, prompting a lockdown of the mall for approximately one hour. Police officers and mall security officers responded to the sound of a gunshot and found two injured males. One male was transported to Hennepin County Medical Center with a gunshot wound to his leg. The second male was treated by paramedics and released at the scene with minor injuries, Clauson noted.
The hospitalized victim and the suspect in the investigation appear to have had past contacts, and the incident is not considered a random assault. The 19-year-old suspect accused of aiding and abetting was arrested in Roseville Jan. 2, Clauson added.
