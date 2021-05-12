The Minnesota Department of Transportation will be hosting three virtual public engagement sessions to gather information about Minnesota’s electric-vehicle strategic plan.
In addition to the three general sessions, there will be three that dive deeper on specific topics. All sessions will consider the risks, challenges and opportunities for electric vehicles to create a more equitable transportation system in the region. Anyone can attend any of these sessions to provide feedback. MnDOT is especially seeking input from members of Black, Indigenous, People of Color and low-income communities.
Much has changed in the electric-vehicle landscape in the last two years with more automakers making large commitments to eliminate gasoline vehicles in the future, more electric vehicles on the market, and a new federal administration with large goals for electric vehicles. MnDOT is now looking for input on Minnesota’s electric-vehicle strategic plan that will set the state up for success as the landscape of the technology continues to evolve, all while working to meet the state’s climate and public health goals.
The virtual sessions, which will provide an opportunity for questions and answers, will last 90 minutes and take place on the following dates:
General sessions
• Tuesday, May 18, 5-6:30 p.m.
• Thursday, May 20, 6:30-8 p.m.
• Saturday, May 22, 9:30-11 a.m.
Topic-specific sessions
These sessions will dive a bit deeper into specific categories. People do not need to attend a General Session to attend a topic-specific session.
• Electric delivery trucks, semis, and buses, Monday, May 17, 2-3:30 p.m.
• Electric vehicle charging, Tuesday, May 25, 10-11:30 a.m.
• Electric passenger cars and trucks, Wednesday, May 26, 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.
The sessions will be facilitated by the Great Plains Institute.
Info and to register: mndot.gov/sustainability/electric-vehicles.html
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.