The Inver Grove Heights Police Heights Department is requesting the public’s assistance in the search for a missing person whose vehicle was involved in a hit-and-run crash in Richfield May 1.
It is unclear whether the missing person, Kayode Awode, 28, was driving the vehicle, according to an alert issued by the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension. Awode was last seen April 28 at the Dar Al Farooq Center in Bloomington, the BCA stated.
Awode, who has ties to the Moorhead area, is 5-foot-11, 180 pounds, and drives a black Toyota Camry with Minnesota license plate 591UZU, the alert notes.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts is urged to call 911 or the Inver Grove Heights Police Department at 651-450-2525.
