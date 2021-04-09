Jackie Rahm Little, who was reported missing late last month, has been found safe, Edina Police said in a tweet Tuesday.
On March 25, the Edina Police Department had asked the public for assistance in locating Little, 34. He had been last heard from by family members by phone on Friday, March 19. Subsequent efforts to reach Little by family members and Edina Police had been unsuccessful, according to a city press release.
"UPDATE: We are happy to share that Jackie has been located and is safe," the updated April 6 tweet from police said.
