The Minnesota Symphonic Winds will put on a concert at Edina’s Centennial Lakes Park at 7 p.m. Wednesday, June 16.
Minnesota Symphonic Winds Conductor Timothy Mahr and Associate Conductor Paul Kile will lead the adult symphonic band in a variety of selections suited for an outdoor summertime setting, a press release said.
The Centennial Lakes Park Amphitheater, also known as the Maetzold Amphitheater, is located at the south end of the park. Parking is free in ramps found near the park entrance. The Minnesota Symphonic Winds’ concert is presented free of charge and without intermission.
The Minnesota Symphonic Winds “Music in the Air” performance will offer a varied program of festive, light and classic selections, written and arranged for symphonic band. The concert opens with a performance of “An American Fanfare” by Rick Kirby. Following that will be Frank Ticheli’s arrangement of “Amazing Grace,” which will be dedicated to those who lost their lives during the pandemic.
Two renowned composers of American band literature will be spotlighted next. Alfred Reed’s “Hounds of Spring” will be followed by “Trumpeter’s Lullaby” by Leroy Anderson, featuring Minnesota Symphonic Winds trumpet players David Rickheim and Michael Rickman.
The band will also present Aaron Copland’s lyrical “Down A Country Lane,” contrasted by “The Olympics: A Centennial Celebration” by John Williams (arranger John Moss) in observance of the upcoming Summer Olympics.
A Minnesota-themed piece is next on the program. Kelijah Dunton’s “Stillwater” is based on the composer’s recent experiences in its namesake city. The danced-inspired “Mambo Perro Loco” by up-and-coming composer Julie Giroux follows. The Minnesota Symphonic Winds will end the concert with the finale march movement from Gustav Holst’s classic “First Suite in Eb.”
For more information regarding the Minnesota Symphonic Winds’ concert at Centennial Lakes Park, go to mswinds.org.
