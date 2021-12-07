The Minnesota Symphonic Winds will present “A Winter Jubilee” holiday concert on Sunday, Dec. 12 at 3 p.m. at Edina High School’s Leo J. Fick
Auditorium, 6754 Valley View Road.
Under the direction of Timothy Mahr, the band will perform a range of seasonal music. The 90-member adult community band will also hold a silent auction both before the concert and during the 30-minute intermission.
Items to bid on will include holiday food baskets, gift certificates and more, the news release said.
Winning bids will be posted after the concert.
Adult admission to the performance is $5 at the door. Students and children will be admitted free. As per Edina High School mandates, masks will be required for admission to the concert.
The Winds’ annual holiday concert will open with Christmas Overture, a new holiday piece by Samuel Coleridge-Taylor and transcribed by Andre Bodin. Also included on the program will be Jennifer Higdon’s Mysterium, and Christmas Adoration.
Jill Westermeyer, band director at St. Anthony Middle School and a member of the Winds’ clarinet section, will conduct the band in a performance of Prospect. Winds’ associate director/baritone player and director of bands at Edina High School Paul Kile will then lead the ensemble in a performance of Robert E. Foster’s work Emmanuel Variants, as well as a A Holiday Galop, arranged by Randall Standridge.
Mahr returns to lead the ensemble in A Praetorius Hymn, arranged by Bill Locklear, and also Ye Merry Fantasy, arranged in 2020 by Nathan Daughtrey. The Winds will finish the concert with a performance of A Christmas Festival, Leroy Anderson’s arrangement of traditional carols.
