Minnesota State Parks and Trails remain open to the public. State officials are closely monitoring the situation related to COVID-19 and adjusting operations as conditions change, according to a news release from the Department of Natural Resources.
“We recognize the importance of nature in helping to relieve stress during this time and are committed to providing a safe environment for our visitors to enjoy, while ensuring we protect the health of our staff and Minnesota’s communities,” the release states.
Beginning March 16, these changes will be made at all 75 state parks and recreation areas, consistent with guidance provided by the Minnesota Department of Health:
Move to a 100% self-pay system.
• All state parks and recreation areas have the ability to collect permit fees and provide visitor information (e.g., maps, park rules, brochures) through self-pay and information kiosks located near state park entrances.
• Visitors can purchase a day or annual permit prior to visiting parks through the reservation website (visit mndnr.gov/reservations). Camping and lodging reservations should be made online through the reservation website or through the reservation call center (866-857-2757).
Close all state park offices, visitor centers and non-essential buildings until further notice; bathrooms and group centers remain open.
• All state park offices will be closed to the public, including information desks and nature stores. The public will be able to get park information and purchase park permits through the self-pay and information kiosks. Camping reservations should be made and paid for online or over the phone using the reservations system.
• All bathrooms, shower buildings and vault toilets that are currently open will remain open to the public, and park staff will reopen currently closed vault toilets where feasible. Park officials will ensure cleaning protocols meet best practices established to address COVID-19 concerns. Bathrooms and shower buildings that are currently closed will remain closed until further notice.
• Group centers that are currently open to the public will remain open, with social distancing measures implemented. Currently closed group centers will remain closed until further notice.
Suspend all naturalist programming and events.
All naturalist programs and public events will be canceled until further notice, including visitor center programs, outdoor events, and school group activities.
For more information, visit mndnr.gov/covid-19 or contact the DNR Information Center at 651-296-6157 or 888-MINNDNR (646-6367). For the latest information on COVID-19 in Minnesota, visit the Minnesota Department of Health.
