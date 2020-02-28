Minnesota Secretary of State Steve Simon will speak at Normandale Community College in Bloomington next week. 

Simon will be speaking about voter suppression at noon Monday, March 2, in the Kopp Student Center Garden Room of the college, 9700 France Ave.

His appearance aligns with the 19th Amendment exhibit on display in the student center through March 8. The exhibit highlights the history of women's suffrage and ongoing efforts to protect voting rights.

Info: tr.im/ssimon

