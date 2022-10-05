Twin Cities Volkssports, a non-competitive walking club, will host a 5K group walk this weekend in Bloomington.

Registration begins 9:45 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 8, at the Minnesota Valley Chapter of the Izaak Walton League’s house, 6601 Auto Club Road.

