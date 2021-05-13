Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison will give a keynote address to the League of Women Voters Edina at its annual meeting on Thursday, May 20, at 6 p.m. through Zoom. Ellison will speak about his work, including his pursuit of racial justice and police accountability in the courts.
The event is free and open to the public. League members will receive the Zoom link by email before the event. Non-members must register for the event at lwvedina.org to be sent a Zoom link.
Ellison served in both the Minnesota and U.S. House of Representatives before being sworn in as Minnesota’s 30th attorney general in January 2019. He is the first African American and first Muslim to be elected to statewide office in Minnesota. Ellison defines his job as helping Minnesotans afford their lives and be able to live with dignity, safety and respect, according to an LWV press release.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.