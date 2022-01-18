A Minneapolis woman was sentenced to 100 months in prison, to be followed by two years of supervised release, for her role in a string of violent carjackings across the Twin Cities, including the one that began in a Richfield parking lot, the U.S. Attorney’s Office announced last week.
According to court documents:
On Aug. 28, 2020, Krisanne Marie Benjamin, 25, and her co-defendant, Jeremiah Lee Ironrope, 25, drove an SUV to a parking lot at 7435 Lyndale Ave. S. in Richfield, where they parked near a 2017 Audi.
Ironrope approached the driver of the Audi and pointed a Remington 870 l2-gauge shotgun with a sawed-off barrel at the driver and demanded the car keys. Benjamin kept watch from the maroon SUV as Ironrope started the Audi and drove away. Benjamin followed in the maroon SUV.
In the early morning hours of Aug. 29, 2020, the Minnesota State Patrol used GPS data to track and locate the stolen Audi, which was driven by Ironrope and occupied by Benjamin.
Officers attempted to stop the vehicle, but Ironrope drove away at a high rate of speed while cutting across multiple lanes of traffic, swerving between cars and driving through red lights. During the flight from law enforcement, Benjamin got out of the vehicle and fled on foot while Ironrope continued fleeing in the Audi.
Law enforcement found the vehicle running and unoccupied in Minneapolis. The vehicle had been partially spray-painted black. Inside, officers found a stolen wallet, bottles of spray paint, a hat, gloves and receipts. Law enforcement also found a used l2-gauge shotgun shell under the driver’s seat.
On Sept. 7, 2021, Benjamin pleaded guilty to one count of aiding and abetting carjacking. On Sept. 9, 2021, Co-defendant Ironrope pleaded guilty to one count of carjacking and one count of using, carrying, and brandishing a firearm during and in relation to a crime of violence.
As part of their guilty pleas, Ironrope and Benjamin admitted to two additional carjackings that occurred on July 26, 2020, in Maple Grove and Aug. 7, 2020, in St. Paul.
In both instances, the defendants physically assaulted the victims before stealing their vehicles. Ironrope also admitted to two December 2020 carjackings occurring in St. Louis Park and St. Paul. In both instances, Ironrope pointed a handgun at the victims before stealing their vehicles.
Ironrope is scheduled to be sentenced on April 7, 2022, by U.S. District Court Judge Patrick J. Schiltz.
This case is the result of an investigation conducted by the FBI, the Minneapolis Police Department, the St. Paul Police Department, the Maple Grove Police Department, the Richfield Police Department, the Edina Police Department, the Roseville Police Department, and the Minnesota State Patrol.
