The suspect in the shooting death of two people in downtown Minneapolis faces multiple charges after being arrested near a Bloomington hotel.
Jawan Carroll, 24, of St. Paul, was charged with two counts of second-degree murder, with intent, but not premeditation, and seven counts of attempted second-degree murder following an early morning shootout May 22 in Downtown Minneapolis. He was charged May 26 in Hennepin County District Court. If convicted, he faces up to 40 years in prison on the murder counts, and 20 years in prison on the attempted-murder counts, according to the criminal complaint.
The incident resulted in injuries to seven people, in addition to the two victims who died in the shooting. Charlie Johnson, 21, of Golden Valley and Christopher Jones, 24, of Brooklyn Park were killed outside Monarch, a downtown Minneapolis nightclub, during the shootout, according to the Hennepin County Attorney’s office.
Carroll, who was identified by the County Attorney’s Office as a member of a north Minneapolis street gang, is accused of shooting at Jones outside the nightclub. Surveillance video of the area showed one of Carroll’s associates punching Jones in the head outside the club, and Carroll following up by pulling out a firearm from his waistband and firing at Jones from approximately five feet away, according to the complaint.
There was a crowd gathered outside the Monarch entrance, and in Jones’ effort to run, the congestion made it difficult for him to flee the area. He then turned and began firing back toward Carroll as Carroll continued shooting at him, the complaint explained.
Johnson’s friend said that they were not at Monarch, but had just reached First Avenue from an alley when the gunfire erupted. They were running north, the direction Carroll was firing, when Johnson was struck by a bullet. He struggled to the corner, where he collapsed and died, the complaint noted.
Of the seven people identified in the complaint as having been injured during the gunfire, at least two were struck with multiple bullets.
Within hours of the incident, investigators determined Carroll and one of his associates had been residing in separate rooms at Bloomington’s Comfort Inn hotel. An employee verified that the duo was residing at the hotel and were friends. During surveillance of the hotel that afternoon, another associate of Carroll drove off in a vehicle. Police officers stopped the vehicle and found two other men inside, one of which was Carroll, who was arrested, the complaint explained.
A search of the hotel rooms commenced following the arrest. In one of the rooms officers found a pair of purple Nike shoes, matching the pair worn by Carroll during the shootout, according to surveillance video. Following the search, one of Carroll’s associates called the police to ask why his hotel room was searched. During the discussion he acknowledged being downtown with Carroll during the shooting and said he punched Jones outside Monarch nightclub. The associate declined to meet with the police to discuss the incident further, the complaint noted.
A third associate was interviewed by the police and identified Carroll and the other associates, the complaint added.
Court records showed Carroll had several pending felony offenses, including cases involving second-degree assault and fleeing a police officer in a motor vehicle, according to the complaint.
In May 2016, Carroll was identified as a Golden Valley resident when he was charged with four felony counts of making terroristic threats and two gross misdemeanor counts of carrying a firearm without a permit. The charges resulted from social media videos Carroll was accused of being a part of, and were used to convey threats toward a rival gang, according to the criminal complaint.
Court records show the charges in that case were dismissed, and that Carroll was convicted in January 2018 of one misdemeanor count of disorderly conduct in the case.
Carroll has been reported to be awaiting trial regarding a 2019 downtown Minneapolis shooting incident.
Follow Bloomington community editor Mike Hanks on Twitter at @suncurrent and on Facebook at suncurrentcentral.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.