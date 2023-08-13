Minneapolis South High School will host its 55-year reunion in Bloomington.

The class of 1968 will reunite from 5 p.m. to midnight Saturday, Sept. 16, at the Bloomington Event Center, 1114 American Blvd. W.

  

Copyright © 2023 at Sun Newspapers/ APG Media of East Central Minnesota. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.

Tags

Load comments