A communications consultant representing a Minnesota mining company will speak at next week’s Republican Seniors of Minnesota meeting in Bloomington.

The meeting is 10 a.m. Tuesday, April 13, at the Bloomington Event Center, 1114 American Blvd. W.

David Ulrich from Twin Metals Minnesota will talk about a proposed underground copper and nickel mine in northern Minnesota and how mining is done today to ensure safety for both the environment and mine workers.

The cost is $5 for members and $10 for non-members, which includes a beverage and a snack.

Info: republicanseniorsmn.com

