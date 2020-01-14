The Nine Mile Creek Watershed District celebrated its 60th anniversary in 2019.
In September 1959, a citizen petition founded the district to address water resource issues throughout its 50-square-mile area. The district became the fourth watershed district established in Minnesota.
While the watershed’s landscape has changed over 60 years, the district’s mission has remained the same––to work with its partners and community stakeholders to manage, protect and enhance water resources.
The district celebrated its anniversary year with many events for those who live, work, and play in the watershed. It hosted a tour of district projects for elected officials, partners, city staff and district leadership and also led a public bike tour on the Three Rivers Nine Mile Creek Regional Bike Trail.
In September last year, the district hosted its State of the Waters event, where it looked back at the work of the past 60 years and looked ahead to the future.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.