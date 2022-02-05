Bloomington Public Schools middle schools will present virtual parent information sessions highlighting the academic, athletic and enrichment opportunities for incoming sixth-graders.

Families and students will learn about the middle school experience, classes and clubs, sixth-grade student orientation camps and how the district is preparing students to be ready for high school.

Presentations will be available starting Feb. 7 at bit.ly/bps-ms-info22.

To determine your neighborhood middle school, visit bit.ly/bps-enroll.

