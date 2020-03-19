A Michigan resident was recently arrested for the Jan. 23 hit-and-run that sent an Edina High School student to the hospital, the Edina Police Department announced today.
Duke Troutman, 26, was arrested in Michigan for allegedly striking the student as she was about to board a southbound school bus at France Avenue and Halifax Avenue in Edina.
Troutman was charged with second-degree assault and is being held at the Eaton County Jail in Michigan.
“Thanks to the hard work of officers, the Investigative Division and help from other agencies, we were able to arrest the person responsible for this egregious crime,” Lt. Tim Olson said.
According to police, the student was struck when a vehicle attempted to pass the stopped bus – which had its stop sign extended and flashing lights activated – on the right-hand shoulder of France Avenue.
The student was hospitalized but was back home resting that same day.
Meanwhile, police were looking for a black Chevrolet Malibu or Cruze that was believed to have struck the student. That vehicle, which turned out to be a Malibu, was located in Mankato Jan. 28 after police received more than 25 tips regarding the case.
