The Metropolitan Council approved $8 million in grant funds to 10 affordable housing developments, which included Cornelia View Apartments in Edina.
The grants, part of the Met Council’s Livable Communities program, are intended to fill funding gaps and create 557 new affordable homes and preserve 113 units of affordable housing, according to a Met Council news release.
Cornelia View Apartments, located at 4040 70th St. W., will receive $712,714 to help build 118 new units of affordable housing for residents who are 55 or older. The facility will have on-site case management services and meet the accessibility needs of people with mobility and vision difficulties, the news release said. Some of the units will also have designated supportive housing for homeless families.
“Admittedly, the need for affordable housing in our region is far greater than these grants can address, but these projects make an important contribution toward creating homes for more people in the region,” Lisa Barajas, director of Community Development at the Met Council, said in the news release. “Eight million dollars is the most the Met Council has ever awarded from the Livable Communities housing fund in one year.
She added, “The Council increased the amount available to enhance opportunities for affordability and advance racial equity in the region.”
The Met Council news release notes that the grants are also part of a collaboration with Minnesota Housing and other funding partners.
Other developments awarded funds included St. Louis Park’s Rise on 7, Minneapolis’ Currie Commons and St. Paul’s Mary Hall.
The units proposed as part of this grant cycle are expected to be available for residency at varying time frames, but generally between 2023 and 2025, the news release noted.
Metro-area cities must participate in the Livable Communities program to be eligible for the funding. The program provides funding for affordable housing, development with mixed uses and connected land uses, cleanup of brownfields or polluted sites and transit-oriented development, the release said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.