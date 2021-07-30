A freeway ramp at the Bloomington/Richfield border will be closed for one month as part of the Metro Transit tunnel project under Interstate 494.
The ramp from eastbound I-494 to southbound Interstate 35W will be closed Sunday, Aug. 1, through Tuesday, Aug. 31. The closure allows crews to connect the southern half of the Knox Avenue tunnel with the northern half that was completed in 2020.
The detour is to take the inside cloverleaf ramps from eastbound I-494 to northbound I-35W to westbound I-494 to southbound I-35W.
Local access to southbound I-35W is available from southbound Penn Avenue to eastbound 82nd Street.
The closure will not affect Metro Transit service.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.