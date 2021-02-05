Metro Transit will host three online presentations regarding proposed changes to local bus routes in Bloomington and Richfield. 

The meetings are 11 a.m. to noon Saturday, Feb. 6, noon to 1 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 9, and 5:30-6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 10. 

Many of the changes are being made in conjunction with the new Orange Line Bus Rapid Transit service that will begin late this year, providing frequent bus service with limited stops along Interstate 35W, from downtown Minneapolis to Burnsville.

The Orange Line will operate much like the Blue Line that provides daily light-rail train service for commuters between downtown Minneapolis and Bloomington’s Mall of America.

Several local bus lines will be modified to connect with Orange Line stops in Bloomington and Richfield.

Information about the proposed changes and registering for the online presentation is available at https://www.metrotransit.org/metro-orange-line-connecting-bus-service.

