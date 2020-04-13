The METRO Orange Line, a 17-mile planned highway bus rapid transit line that will connect Minneapolis, Richfield, Bloomington and Burnsville along Interstate 35W, provided a construction update last week.
Daytime lane and ramp closures at Interstate 494 and I-35W will take place April 13-17. The ramp from I-494 east to I-35W south will be closed from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily Monday, April 13 through Friday, April 17.
Follow the detour I-494 to northbound I-35W, to westbound I-35W, to southbound I-35W.
The right lane of I-494 east between Penn Avenue and I-35W will also be closed between 8 a.m. and 3 p.m. Monday, April 13 through Friday, April 17. This ramp and lane are being closed for bypass lane construction.
Beginning April 23, a months-long ramp closure will occur at I-35W and I-494. The southbound I-35W to westbound I-494 ramp will be closed for approximately four months to build a transitway tunnel under I-494 at Knox Avenue.
The designated detour will be westbound Highway 62 to southbound Highway 100 to I-494. Ramps from southbound I-35W to 76th Street or 82nd Street to Penn Ave will remain open.
The ramp closure will not affect Metro Transit service.
Visit the project website for more information at metrotransit.org/orangeline.
