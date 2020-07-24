The Metropolitan Council has approved Edina’s 2018 Comprehensive Plan with some required edits. The revised comprehensive plan will be presented to the city council Aug. 5 to be formally adopted.
In response to the Metropolitan Council’s requirements, changes were made in the Housing, Land Use, Transportation and Water Resources chapters. The comments and redlined chapters can be found at EdinaMN.gov/CompPlan or BetterTogetherEdina.org.
Over the past few years, more than 180 meetings have been held to gather feedback from the community to update the city’s comprehensive plan and small area plans.
The comprehensive plan provides a vision for the city and framework for shaping future growth and change. It contains information about current conditions, trends, goals and policies for land use, community design, housing, transportation, parks, recreation, natural resources, water resources, heritage preservation, and community services and facilities.
Once formally adopted by the city council, the plan will go into effect.
For more information about the 2018 Comprehensive Plan, call the Planning Division at 952-826-0369 or visit EdinaMN.gov/CompPlan.
