A musical depicting turbulent events in the southern United States during the 1950s opens this weekend in Bloomington.
The Artistry production of “Memphis” runs April 23 through May 15 in the Schneider Theater of Bloomington Center for the Arts, 1800 W. Old Shakopee Road.
“Memphis” is the story of Felicia Farrell and Huey Calhoun. One is a talented black singer who is determined to share her voice. The other a white radio DJ whose passion for music transcends race. As their love of music and each other grow, their lives and communities intersect, causing encounters with prejudices that challenge them to reconsider their relationships, priorities and dreams.
The musical won four 2010 Tony Awards, including best musical and best original score, featuring music by David Bryan, a founding member of the rock band Bon Jovi. The Artistry production is directed by Aimee Bryant.
Wednesday through Saturday performances begin at 7:30 p.m., with Sunday matinées beginning at 2 p.m.
A preview performance will be held 7:30 p.m. Friday, April 22. American Sign Language interpretation will be offered during the May 1 performance, while audio description service is available for the May 8 performance. Cast and crew talkbacks follow the May 1 and 8 performances, and a pay-what-you-can performance will be held May 2. Tickets range from $15 to $47, plus fees, for regular performances.
