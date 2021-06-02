memorial day bloomington
Buy Now

Members of the M-Saxteen Saxophone Ensemble, of the Minnesota National Guard’s 34th Infantry Division, perform for residents of Martin Luther Campus May 28 for the senior living community’s Memorial Day Recognition program. The Memorial Day program was the first outdoor group gathering of campus residents since the start of the coronavirus pandemic in March 2020. Besides the saxophone ensemble’s music, the program included a 21-gun salute by the Bloomington Veterans Honor Guard and recognition of campus veterans who have died since June 2019. (Sun Current staff photo by Mike Hanks)

Copyright © 2020 at Sun Newspapers/ APG Media of East Central Minnesota. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments