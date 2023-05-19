The Medalist Concert Band will perform in Bloomington this weekend.

The “Viva la Musica” concert is 4-5:30 p.m. Sunday, May 21, in the Schneider Theater of Bloomington Center for the Arts, 1800 W. Old Shakopee Road.

Copyright © 2023 at Sun Newspapers/ APG Media of East Central Minnesota. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.

Tags

Load comments