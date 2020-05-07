Due to the health and safety of residents, commissioners and city staff, the following meetings have been canceled:
• May 18 – Advisory Board of Health 6 p.m.
• May 21 – Friendship City Commission 7 p.m.
Additionally, the following meetings that will be held via WebEx (video conference):
• May 7 – Arts Commission 7 p.m.
• May 12 – City Council Meeting 7 p.m.
• May 18 – Housing and Redevelopment Authority Meeting, 7 p.m.
• May 18 – Economic Development Authority, 7:15 p.m.
• May 19 – Community Services Commission, 7 p.m.
• May 26 – City Council Meeting, 7 p.m.
• May 27 – Planning Commission, 7 p.m. (date change due to Memorial Day)
• May 28 – Sustainability Commission, 7 p.m.
City council meetings will be live streaming on Channel 16 and available for replay on the city’s website, richfieldmn.gov. Instructions for public comments are located on the city council agenda web page.
For more information, contact the city manager’s office at 612-861-9701.
– Courtesy of the city of Richfield Communication Department
