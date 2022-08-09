The top two will move on to the general election for county attorney in November.
According to unofficial results from the Secretary of State website with 100% precincts reporting, Mary Moriarty and Martha Holton Dimick lead in the Hennepin County Attorney race.
Moriarty led the race with 62,336 votes or 36.36% and Dimick received 30,668 votes or 17.89%. Right behind Dimick was Ryan Winkler, who received 27,924 votes or 16.29%. Other candidates included Tad Jude who received 18,142 votes or 10.58%, Paul Ostrow who received 14,500 votes or 8.46%, Saraswati Singh who received 12,280 votes or 7.16% and Jarvis Jones who received 5,586 votes or 3.26%.
Moriarty, a Hennepin County public defender for 25 years, told the Sun Sailor earlier last month that she was more prepared than any other candidate in the race to serve this role and that her decades of experience made her the best-prepared candidate to tackle the county’s challenges.
Dimick, who worked in the Hennepin County Attorney’s office as a community prosecutor in the adult prosecution division, told the Sun Sailor last month that she was running because the challenges they faced in Hennepin County required a qualified professional to be the county’s top prosecutor and that she would use her work experience addressing crime and working with the community to restore safety in Hennepin County.
Incumbent Mike Freeman did not run for re-election and stepped down after 24 years as Hennepin County Attorney. His terms ran from 1991-1998 and 2006-2022.
Minnesotans can vote early with an absentee ballot starting 46 days before Election Day, which is Sept. 23. Election day is Nov. 8.
