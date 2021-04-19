Bloomington City Councilmember Patrick Martin will seek re-election this fall.
Martin represents District 4 and is completing his first term in office.
“So much of leadership is being proactive about addressing the needs of today, while at the same time planning in a forward-thinking way to set our city up for success. Bloomington is at a point of tremendous opportunity,” Martin stated. “We have a lot to be proud of. I know this community has it in us to be the model for how a suburb investing in all of its residents and audacious in its goals can really thrive.”
Martin looks to build on the work of his first term, during which he helped to craft policy initiatives such as Bloomington’s Opportunity Housing Ordinance, Racial Equity Business Plan, Gateway Development District and the city’s first-ever parks system master plan.
He is also proud to have pushed to include transparency and engagement as the council’s seventh strategic pillar, ensuring that the city embeds community engagement into its processes and decision-making.
Prior to his work on the council, Martin served on the city’s Parks, Arts and Recreation Commission and Advisory Board of Health. He said he has spent the majority of his career in the nonprofit sector, increasing organizations’ impact for those who need it most.
Martin said that this work has affirmed his belief in the power of community, and he looks forward to a campaign that is about bringing people together and energizing Bloomington residents around what is possible, both today and in the future.
