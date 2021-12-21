The city of Edina has recently been recognized for its work redeveloping Market Street in the 50th & France district, earning the Partnerships in Planning Award from the American Planning Association’s Minnesota chapter.
The group consisted of the city, the 50th & France Business & Professional Association, the Edina Housing Foundation and local developers Buhl Investors and Saturday Properties.
Located just north of 50th Street West, the overall plan for redevelopment was implemented in two simultaneous but separate steps. Phase 1 was carried out by the Edina Housing & Redevelopment Authority and consisted of the expansion of the North Ramp and the replacement of 10,000 square feet of commercial space on the street level.
Phase 2 was carried out by a partnership of Buhl Investors and Saturday Properties. This team cleared the adjacent site and constructed Nolan Mains: 100 new apartments (including 10 affordably priced units), 25,000 square feet of new commercial space, 120 public parking stalls and numerous public-realm amenities for shared use by tenants, neighbors and the general public.
Planning began in 2016, with the project substantially completed in 2020.
“When the Edina Housing & Redevelopment Authority assembled the land for additional public parking, we knew that success would only be possible if the project was shaped in sincere collaboration with the impacted and benefiting stakeholders,” the city’s economic development manager, Bill Neuendorf, said in a news release. “The developer selected by the Edina HRA shared this collaborative approach and engaged neighbors on nearly 300 occasions to shape a site plan that delivered two outstanding projects and exceptional public spaces.”
In its award letter, the American Planning Association’s Minnesota chapter Awards Committee said it felt the “project showed true dedication to public/private partnerships, while maintaining transparency to the public.”
