Those who wish to provide feedback on the draft of Hennepin County’s first Climate Action Plan have until Wednesday, March 3.
One venue for feedback will be an online meeting set for 4-5:30 p.m. Monday, March 1, when county staff will present core goals and strategies. Visit tinyurl.com/auams3we to RSVP for the meeting.
A recording of a Feb. 22 community meeting on the plan can be viewed at tinyurl.com/a4behn4e. Viewers may answer the meeting’s poll questions at tinyurl.com/nv36am63.
Feedback is also being accepted through a comment form available at tinyurl.com/56ztrspv.
County staff members plan to summarize the feedback and make final edits to the plan in March. The County Board is expected to take up formal adoption of the plan and engage in a final public comment process in April.
More information about the Climate Action Plan, including the draft, can be found at hennepin.us/climateaction.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.