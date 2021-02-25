Those who wish to provide feedback on the draft of Hennepin County’s first Climate Action Plan have until Wednesday, March 3.

One venue for feedback will be an online meeting set for 4-5:30 p.m. Monday, March 1, when county staff will present core goals and strategies. Visit tinyurl.com/auams3we to RSVP for the meeting.

A recording of a Feb. 22 community meeting on the plan can be viewed at tinyurl.com/a4behn4e. Viewers may answer the meeting’s poll questions at tinyurl.com/nv36am63.

Feedback is also being accepted through a comment form available at tinyurl.com/56ztrspv.

County staff members plan to summarize the feedback and make final edits to the plan in March. The County Board is expected to take up formal adoption of the plan and engage in a final public comment process in April.

More information about the Climate Action Plan, including the draft, can be found at hennepin.us/climateaction.

