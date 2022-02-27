In 1992, 13-year-old Jared’s favorite band was Nirvana. In 2022, soon-to-be 43-year-old Jared still has Nirvana solidly in his Top-5 favorite bands of all-time.
Oh, to be a fly on the wall if those two could sit down and have a chat:
43: “Enjoy it while you can because things are gonna be a whole lot different in about two years.”
13: “Huh?”
43: “Don’t worry, it’s cool. In 30 years, you’re gonna watch the drummer, who’s now a guitarist and lead singer of a different band, star in a horror movie.”
13: “Wait, what?”
43: “And the screenplay is based on a story he wrote.”
13: “What’s a screenplay?”
43: “And Lionel Richie is in it.”
13: “…”
Truth be told, 43-year-old Jared sits before you more than a little surprised that Dave Grohl and his Foo Fighters cohorts Taylor Hawkins, Nate Mendel, Pat Smear, Chris Shiflett, and Rami Jaffee secretly shot, produced, and starred in the comedy horror ‘Studio 666.’ Even more surprising is just how much fun it is.
The premise goes like this:
Feeling pressure from their record company and burned out on all of the studios that L.A. has to offer, the Foo Fighters check into a spooky Encino mansion to record their tenth album. Unbeknownst to the Foos, but shown to us in a grisly opening scene, this mansion has a history of rock ’n’ roll … and murder.
As the weeks go by, Dave struggles with writer’s block until he finds the home’s dirty secrets. Or maybe the home’s dirty secrets found him. Regardless, his writer’s block is a thing of the past, but nobody (including his bandmates, neighbors, and delivery guy) is safe from the new tunes or Dave’s obsessive compulsion with perfecting it.
First, let’s start with the elephant in the room, and the first complaint I’ve heard from a couple of people that have seen ‘Studio 666’: YES, the acting sucks. The primary cast is the Foo Fighters. They are musicians. They are expected to suck. Chances are if you took the cast of ‘The Godfather,’ handed them instruments, and said “Play ‘Everlong,’” it would also suck.
By all accounts, ‘Studio 666’ is the Foo Fighters creating an over-the-top, ‘80s-style B-horror movie that’s long on laughs and splatter and short on context and depth. You don’t need to be Meryl Streep to do that successfully. There appears to be a lot of inside jokes and fun digs at one another scattered throughout, and there’s plenty of the self-deprecating humor that’s found in the band’s early music videos. (Kids, ask your parents what music videos are.)
The cast is rounded with very small roles for Whitney Cummings, Jeff Garlin, Leslie Grossman, Will Forte, and Jenna Ortega, as well as what might be my new favorite movie cameo … which I won’t give away, but feel free to contact me afterward to discuss how awesome and hilarious it is.
The story itself is very simple, but very metal – demons, murder, the occult, spirits, and snacks. Lots and lots of snacks.
Another complaint I’ve heard is that it isn’t scary enough, which is valid and accurate. But what ‘Studio 666’ lacks in actual scares, it more than makes up for in copious amounts of splatter and inventive methods of offing its victims. And, honestly, you can see just how much fun these guys are having, so how are they really going to sell scary?
Whip out whatever comparisons you like: ‘The Monkees’ meets ‘The Evil Dead;’ ‘This is Spinal Tap’ crossed with ‘Dead Alive;’ and ‘The Partridge Family’ infused with ‘American Horror Story’ immediately came to my mind. Hell, if you wanted to say it’s like a really murdery and bloody live action ‘Scooby Doo,’ I’d accept that, too.
The point is, ‘Studio 666’ is fun, and we’re in that funky post-Christmas, pre-Oscars window where studios dump their garbage and prop up their prestige picks, making box office fun a tough thing to find. Embrace it.
★★★★ of ★★★★★
Jared Huizenga is a freelance film critic and the owner of www.ManVersusMovie.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.