SHTR1

Inspector Stoppard (Sam Rockwell) and Constable Stalker (Saoirse Ronan) in ‘See How They Run.’ (© 20TH CENTURY STUDIOS. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. PROPERTY OF SEARCHLIGHT PICTURES.)

Hollywood, it seems, is experiencing a return to its classical roots, at least on some level. In recent years, we’ve seen musicals like ‘La La Land’ and ‘West Side Story’ eschew some modern sensibilities for a more classic feel; ‘Jungle Cruise,’ minus some modern CGI, felt like a movie that was plucked from a long-gone era; and classic whodunits like ‘Murder on the Orient Express’ and ‘Death on the Nile’ have made a comeback.

The latest entry down this nostalgia-driven path is director Tom George’s ‘See How They Run.’

SHTR-2

Leo Kopernick (Adrien Brody) and Mervyn Cocker-Norris (David Oyelowo) in ‘See How They Run.’ (© 20TH CENTURY STUDIOS. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. PROPERTY OF SEARCHLIGHT PICTURES.)
SHTR-3

Inspector Stoppard (Sam Rockwell) and Constable Stalker (Saoirse Ronan) in ‘See How They Run.’ (© 20TH CENTURY STUDIOS. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. PROPERTY OF SEARCHLIGHT PICTURES.)

Copyright © 2022 at Sun Newspapers/ APG Media of East Central Minnesota. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.

Tags

Load comments