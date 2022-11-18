banshees-1

Brendan Gleeson and Colin Farrell in ‘The Banshees of Inisherin.’ (Courtesy of Searchlight Pictures. © 2022 20th Century Studios All Rights Reserved.)

You’ve probably heard of the Hatfields & McCoys and the antics that have made them part of pop culture lore for 150+ years. While that real life feud is more well known, I doubt very highly that it’s as funny (or hilarious) as the sparring Súilleabháins and Dohertys that take center stage in writer/director Martin McDonagh’s latest film ‘The Banshees of Inisherin.’

Set against the backdrop of the Irish Civil War, on the fictional island of Inisherin, ‘Banshees …’ is the story of Pádraic Súilleabháin (Collin Farrell) and Colm Doherty (Brendan Gleeson), bickering friends whose drama becomes the talk of their small village.

Colin Farrell in ‘The Banshees of Inisherin.’ (Photo by Jonathan Hession. Courtesy of Searchlight Pictures. © 2022 20th Century Studios All Rights Reserved.)
Kerry Condon and Barry Keoghan in ‘The Banshees of Inisherin.’ (Courtesy of Searchlight Pictures. © 2022 20th Century Studios All Rights Reserved.)

