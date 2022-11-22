Armageddon Time-1

Michael Banks Repeta as Paul Graff and Anthony Hopkins as Grandpa Aaron Rabinowitz in director James Gray’s ‘Armageddon Time,’ a Focus Features release. (Photo courtesy of Anne Joyce/Focus Features © 2022 Focus Features, LLC.)

With its outstanding cast, a semi-autobiographical premise set a generation ago, and a focus on topics that (sadly) are as topical in the 2020s as they were in the 1980s, ‘Armageddon Time’ was almost certainly given a late fall release so it would be fresh in the minds of awards season voters.

Picture it: Queens, 1980. Paul Graff (Banks Repeta), a newly minted sixth grader, is searching for his niche, his place in the world. On the first day of school, the artist/dreamer/would-be class clown befriends an African American classmate, Johnny Davis (Jaylin Webb), the only person in his class that attracts more heat from their teacher.

ARMAGGEDON TIME-2

Michael Banks Repeta as Paul Graff and Jaylin Webb as Johnny Crocker in director James Gray’s ‘Armageddon Time,’ a Focus Features release. (Photo courtesy of Anne Joyce/Focus Features © 2022 Focus Features, LLC.)
ARMAGEDDON TIME-3

Anne Hathaway stars as Esther Graff and Michael Banks Repeta stars as Paul Graff in director James Gray’s ‘Armageddon Time,’ a Focus Features release. (Photo courtesy of Focus Features © 2022 Focus Features, LLC.)

Copyright © 2022 at Sun Newspapers/ APG Media of East Central Minnesota. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.

Tags

Load comments