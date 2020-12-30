A 56-year-old Minneapolis man died from injuries he suffered along Interstate 35W in Bloomington.
Richard Bethune died Dec. 16, three days after he was struck under the 90th Street bridge on the southbound lanes of the freeway at approximately 4:45 p.m. Dec. 13. Bethune was driving a 2003 Jeep Liberty that was stalled under the bridge in the left lane, according to the Minnesota State Patrol report.
An 18-year-old Coon Rapids woman driving a 2003 Chevrolet Tahoe, traveling at highway speed, rear-ended Bethune’s stalled vehicle under the 90th Street bridge, pushing both vehicles to the right shoulder. Bethune, who had exited his vehicle prior to impact, was struck by the Tahoe, according to the report.
He died at Hennepin Healthcare from the blunt force injuries sustained during the incident, according to the Hennepin County Medical Examiner.
