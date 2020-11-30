One man is dead following reports of shots fired in Bloomington early Monday morning.
Police officers responded to the 6800 block of West Old Shakopee Road at approximately 5:30 a.m. Nov. 30 after the police department received multiple calls of gunshots in the area.
Additional calls and information obtained at the scene led officers to an apartment building where the body of an adult male was found. The Hennepin County Crime Lab processed multiple locations within the Hampshire Hill apartment complex, Hartley noted.
Officers also found two males with non-life-threatening injuries.
One man was transported to Hennepin County Medical Center with gunshot wounds to his upper torso, while the second man was treated at the scene for his injuries, arrested and transported to the police station, according to Bloomington Deputy Chief Mike Hartley.
Anyone with information is asked to call the police department at 952-563-4900.
