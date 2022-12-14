David Petrashov, 26, of Maple Grove, pleaded guilty in August to multiple charges stemming from a string of burglaries that occurred in 2021 in Edina and throughout the metro, according to Edina Police.

As part of a plea deal with the Hennepin County Attorney’s Office, Petrashov was found guilty for being a prohibited person in possession of a firearm, second-degree drug possession, first-degree burglary and second-degree burglary.

