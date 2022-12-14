David Petrashov, 26, of Maple Grove, pleaded guilty in August to multiple charges stemming from a string of burglaries that occurred in 2021 in Edina and throughout the metro, according to Edina Police.
As part of a plea deal with the Hennepin County Attorney’s Office, Petrashov was found guilty for being a prohibited person in possession of a firearm, second-degree drug possession, first-degree burglary and second-degree burglary.
Between October and December 2021, Edina Police Detective Joel Moore investigated a series of residential burglaries in Edina along with other law enforcement agencies. Investigators observed a pattern that connected burglaries from multiple jurisdictions.
“Detective Moore’s diligent ability to pour through a massive amount of details from these cases, put the pieces together, and arrange it into a clear picture takes an enormous amount of skill and dedication,” Police Chief Todd Milburn said in a city press release. “The victims in all of these cases can rest assured Detective Moore left no stone unturned in the pursuit of justice.”
Petrashov has been connected to approximately 28 burglaries in Edina, Bloomington, Burnsville, Eagan, Greenfield, Rockford, Lakeville, Maple Grove, Minnetonka, Minneapolis, Plymouth, Prior Lake, Savage, Credit River Township and Shakopee, the press release said.
Moore credits Edina Police Officer Mike Seeger with making a minor traffic stop for texting and driving, which led to the recovery of some of the stolen property from burglaries in Edina and Eagan. This traffic stop provided a lead to Petrashov’s involvement. Moore thanks the Bloomington Police and the Minnetonka Police for assisting in the apprehension of Petrashov.
Moore believes Petrashov cased many of these homes prior to burglarizing them and recommends homeowners obtain home surveillance cameras. Although cameras may not stop all burglaries, he believes it will lessen the time burglars feel comfortable in a victim’s home.
“With how inexpensive this technology is now, I would recommend all homeowners buy a home surveillance system,” said Moore. “Homeowners can get a motion-activated alert to their cellular phone. Not only can this deter some burglars, but it might give homeowners some peace of mind while they are away from their residence. Homeowners have called the Edina Police after seeing people come up to their door who they don’t recognize.”
For more information on the Edina Police Department, visit EdinaMN.gov/Police or call 952-826-1610.
