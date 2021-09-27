Bloomington Police responded to a report that a male was seen putting a body into a dumpster the morning of Sept. 27, prompting a chase that concluded in Minneapolis with the suspect taken into custody.
Police received the report around 9:50 a.m. and responded to the scene at an apartment complex on the 8900 block of Wentworth Avenue. An officer arrived and confirmed the location of a deceased female.
The officer was alerted to a vehicle leaving the parking lot, and additional officers attempted to stop the vehicle on Nicollet Avenue, but the driver did not stop and was pursued into Minneapolis, according to a Bloomington Police press release.
The pursuit concluded in Minneapolis near Nicollet Avenue and 46th Street. A 1-year-old child found in the vehicle was evaluated by medical responders and released to Child Protection Services. There were no injuries as a result of the pursuit, according to police.
The adult male suspect was taken into custody with the help of the Minnesota State Patrol and police departments from Richfield, Edina and Minneapolis. He was transported to Hennepin County Medical Center for medical attention.
Police are saying there is no threat to the public. The investigation is being conducted by the Bloomington Police Department with the assistance of Hennepin County Crime Lab.
