Nickelodeon Universe at Mall of America will re-open Monday, Aug. 10, after nearly five months closed.
The 7-acre theme park will open with significant changes to maintain a safe, healthy, and comfortable environment for those who visit.
The Mall of America team has been working with state and national organizations, as well as industry experts to help identify and establish safety protocols for the park.
These reopening protocols include:
• Significantly reduced capacity – Nickelodeon Universe will operate with a reduced capacity of 250 people at any given time.
• Two-hour tickets will allow visitors to enjoy unlimited attractions throughout the park within that time frame.
• Guest safety requirements – masks will be required to cover the nose and mouth. Guests may remove their face mask when eating or drinking, but must be stationary and maintain appropriate social distancing. Guests must sanitize their hands before entering each attraction.
• Limited attractions – some attractions will not be open; a list of the available attractions may be found at nickelodeonuniverse.com.
• Enhanced safety protocols – attractions will be sanitized; team members will assign seats for each attraction, and queue lines for each attraction have social distancing floor markers for guests.
“Reopening Nickelodeon Universe – even with significantly reduced capacity – is a positive step forward,” said Jill Renslow, EVP of Business Development and Marketing for Mall of America. “This is a process, and we will continue to learn, evaluate, and if needed, enhance, this new Nickelodeon Universe experience in the coming weeks and months. We are confident in the health and safety protocols we have in place and look forward to welcoming back guests of all ages to Nickelodeon Universe.”
Nickelodeon Universe will be open 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. daily.
Info: nickelodeonuniverse.com
