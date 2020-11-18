Working with tenants, restaurants and attractions, Mall of America in Bloomington will host 8 Days of Giving from Nov. 23-30.
Each day will have a unique focus, such as giving to community, giving to yourself, giving to friends, giving thanks, giving fun and giving local. The week will feature expanded shopping hours that will allow guests more flexibility to visit while remaining mindful of the mall’s thousands of employees.
“This year is going to be a holiday season unlike any other, and we understand our guests want a convenient and safe shopping experience,” said Jill Renslow, executive vice president of Mall of America. “That’s why we have extended the traditional Black Friday experience to span eight days, beginning the Monday before Thanksgiving. Each day will focus on a different way of giving to celebrate the season.”
Info: tr.im/8days
